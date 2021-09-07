Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FL, REVG, DKS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), where a total volume of 12,800 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring September 24, 2021, with 5,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,300 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

REV Group Inc (Symbol: REVG) options are showing a volume of 1,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of REVG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,900 underlying shares of REVG. Below is a chart showing REVG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 18,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 2,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,300 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

