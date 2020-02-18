Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FIVE, ADI, ZGNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 4,406 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 440,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 889,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 11,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,200 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zogenix Inc. (Symbol: ZGNX) options are showing a volume of 6,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 688,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of ZGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,200 underlying shares of ZGNX. Below is a chart showing ZGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

