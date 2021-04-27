Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FISV, CME, TXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), where a total volume of 16,489 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,000 underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

CME Group (Symbol: CME) saw options trading volume of 5,125 contracts, representing approximately 512,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 18,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,500 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

