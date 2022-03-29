Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FIS, GOOG, CMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), where a total volume of 71,910 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 194.6% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 10,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 23,019 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 165% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2850 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,300 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2850 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 3,605 contracts, representing approximately 360,500 underlying shares or approximately 125.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

