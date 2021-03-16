Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FICO, MRNA, DSKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), where a total volume of 1,845 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 184,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.9% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,600 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 79,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 667,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Daseke Inc (Symbol: DSKE) options are showing a volume of 2,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 266,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of DSKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 326,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,900 underlying shares of DSKE. Below is a chart showing DSKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

