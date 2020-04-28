Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FEYE, SPOT, I

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE), where a total of 17,285 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 7,396 contracts, representing approximately 739,600 underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intelsat SA (Symbol: I) options are showing a volume of 49,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of I's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 20,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of I. Below is a chart showing I's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

