Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FEYE, CVM, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE), where a total of 43,810 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.6% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 11,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

CEL-SCI Corporation (Symbol: CVM) options are showing a volume of 9,456 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 945,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.4% of CVM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,600 underlying shares of CVM. Below is a chart showing CVM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 14,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FEYE options, CVM options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

