Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FE, AAOI, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE), where a total of 31,332 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.7% of FE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 9,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 924,600 underlying shares of FE. Below is a chart showing FE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) options are showing a volume of 5,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 592,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 800,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,200 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 157,483 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 12,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FE options, AAOI options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.