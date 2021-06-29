Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FDX, MS, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 58,276 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 214.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 4,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 75,188 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 83.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 6,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,600 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 18,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, MS options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.