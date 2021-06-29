Markets
FDX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FDX, MS, WYNN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 58,276 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 214.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 4,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 75,188 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 83.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 6,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,600 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 18,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, MS options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX MS WYNN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular