Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FDX, DIS, SWKS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 27,002 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 2,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 51,570 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,400 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) saw options trading volume of 10,050 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,300 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, DIS options, or SWKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

