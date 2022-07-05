Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, CROX, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 93,089 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,200 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 6,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 653,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,700 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 31,787 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 3,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,400 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
