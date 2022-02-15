Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FB, UAL, TRTN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total of 502,076 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 50.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 50.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 39,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 123,383 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 15,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) saw options trading volume of 4,333 contracts, representing approximately 433,300 underlying shares or approximately 93.7% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,100 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
