Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FB, MCD, FDX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total of 307,935 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.7% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 16,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 27,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,900 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 19,481 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 92.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 4,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FB options, MCD options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

