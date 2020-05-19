Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FB, DIS, ADSK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total of 186,646 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.3% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 25,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 127,076 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 7,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 791,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 6,158 contracts, representing approximately 615,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,900 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

