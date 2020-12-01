Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FB, COST, FDX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total of 395,042 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 39.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 221.5% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 37,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 32,224 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 148.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 3,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,800 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 31,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 4,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

