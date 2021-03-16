Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: F, TTWO, INTC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total of 284,233 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month of 68.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 24,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 5,603 contracts, representing approximately 560,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 118,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 12,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for F options, TTWO options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.