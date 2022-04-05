Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: F, RETA, MNTV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total volume of 278,028 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 18,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) options are showing a volume of 3,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,000 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) saw options trading volume of 6,775 contracts, representing approximately 677,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

