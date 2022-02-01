Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: F, OSTK, EAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total volume of 692,545 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 69.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 145.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 65,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) options are showing a volume of 9,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 909,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) options are showing a volume of 5,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 505,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,000 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

