Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: F, NCLH, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total of 431,472 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 43.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.2% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month of 59.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 19,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 108,469 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 29,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 5,003 contracts, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 960,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,900 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Most Popular