Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXPE, HAS, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 31,847 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.7% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 7,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,300 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) saw options trading volume of 7,635 contracts, representing approximately 763,500 underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,300 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 57,179 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 79.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,400 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

