Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXPE, CVX, BRCC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 9,746 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 974,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 33,777 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,000 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brc Inc (Symbol: BRCC) options are showing a volume of 2,893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 289,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of BRCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 694,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of BRCC. Below is a chart showing BRCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, CVX options, or BRCC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.