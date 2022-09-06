Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ETSY, CHRW, CI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 16,420 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 3,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) saw options trading volume of 5,485 contracts, representing approximately 548,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 8,184 contracts, representing approximately 818,400 underlying shares or approximately 48% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,500 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

