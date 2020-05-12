Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ERI, TDOC, SGMO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Symbol: ERI), where a total of 47,394 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.5% of ERI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 7,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,800 underlying shares of ERI. Below is a chart showing ERI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 21,612 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 11,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SGMO) options are showing a volume of 11,895 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of SGMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,200 underlying shares of SGMO. Below is a chart showing SGMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

