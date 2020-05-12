Markets
ERI

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ERI, TDOC, SGMO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Symbol: ERI), where a total of 47,394 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.5% of ERI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 7,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,800 underlying shares of ERI. Below is a chart showing ERI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 21,612 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 11,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SGMO) options are showing a volume of 11,895 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of SGMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,200 underlying shares of SGMO. Below is a chart showing SGMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ERI options, TDOC options, or SGMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ERI TDOC SGMO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular