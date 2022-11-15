Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EQIX, ATVI, AAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), where a total of 2,428 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 242,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 539,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 25,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,600 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 129,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
