Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ENTG, SAM, WPC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG), where a total of 5,901 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 590,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.1% of ENTG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 795,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,800 underlying shares of ENTG. Below is a chart showing ENTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 1,330 contracts, representing approximately 133,000 underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,700 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) options are showing a volume of 6,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 698,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of WPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,300 underlying shares of WPC. Below is a chart showing WPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

