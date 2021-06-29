Markets
ENTG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ENTG, SAM, WPC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG), where a total of 5,901 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 590,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.1% of ENTG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 795,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,800 underlying shares of ENTG. Below is a chart showing ENTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 1,330 contracts, representing approximately 133,000 underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,700 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) options are showing a volume of 6,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 698,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of WPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,300 underlying shares of WPC. Below is a chart showing WPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ENTG options, SAM options, or WPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENTG SAM WPC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular