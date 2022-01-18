Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, MBUU, AMGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 13,197 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 1,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Malibu Boats Inc (Symbol: MBUU) saw options trading volume of 584 contracts, representing approximately 58,400 underlying shares or approximately 53% of MBUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 110,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,700 underlying shares of MBUU. Below is a chart showing MBUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 12,983 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,700 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, MBUU options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.