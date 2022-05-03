Markets
ELY

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ELY, BA, SPT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY), where a total volume of 21,259 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.4% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 20,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 103,735 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 109.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 10,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT) saw options trading volume of 4,368 contracts, representing approximately 436,800 underlying shares or approximately 108.6% of SPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of SPT. Below is a chart showing SPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ELY options, BA options, or SPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ELY BA SPT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular