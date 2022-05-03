Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ELY, BA, SPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY), where a total volume of 21,259 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.4% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 20,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 103,735 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 109.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 10,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT) saw options trading volume of 4,368 contracts, representing approximately 436,800 underlying shares or approximately 108.6% of SPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of SPT. Below is a chart showing SPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ELY options, BA options, or SPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
