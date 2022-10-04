Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ELAN, TWLO, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN), where a total volume of 39,303 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of ELAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 36,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of ELAN. Below is a chart showing ELAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 21,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,600 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 102,922 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 6,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,700 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
