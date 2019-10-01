Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EIDX, ISRG, WVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: EIDX), where a total volume of 1,023 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 102,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of EIDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of EIDX. Below is a chart showing EIDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 3,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 357,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 637,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,200 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wave Life Sciences Ltd (Symbol: WVE) saw options trading volume of 1,136 contracts, representing approximately 113,600 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of WVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of WVE. Below is a chart showing WVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EIDX options, ISRG options, or WVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.