Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EGHT, SAFE, CNMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 8x8 Inc (Symbol: EGHT), where a total volume of 16,988 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.6% of EGHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 8,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,000 underlying shares of EGHT. Below is a chart showing EGHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE) options are showing a volume of 2,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 215,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.2% of SAFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 208,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of SAFE. Below is a chart showing SAFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) options are showing a volume of 3,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.6% of CNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,000 underlying shares of CNMD. Below is a chart showing CNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
