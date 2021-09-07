Markets
ECOM

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ECOM, RH, WYNN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ChannelAdvisor Corp (Symbol: ECOM), where a total volume of 3,255 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 325,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 184% of ECOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,200 underlying shares of ECOM. Below is a chart showing ECOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 6,809 contracts, representing approximately 680,900 underlying shares or approximately 182.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $695 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $695 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 54,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 179.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 6,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ECOM options, RH options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ECOM RH WYNN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular