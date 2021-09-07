Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ECOM, RH, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ChannelAdvisor Corp (Symbol: ECOM), where a total volume of 3,255 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 325,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 184% of ECOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,200 underlying shares of ECOM. Below is a chart showing ECOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 6,809 contracts, representing approximately 680,900 underlying shares or approximately 182.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $695 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $695 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 54,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 179.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 6,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

