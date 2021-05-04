Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EBAY, KLAC, STX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total of 33,537 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58.50 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 2,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,000 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58.50 strike highlighted in orange:

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 5,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 539,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 14,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

