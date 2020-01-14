Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EBAY, JNJ, ANET

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total of 42,096 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 17,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 35,307 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,600 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 3,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 390,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 701,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,800 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

