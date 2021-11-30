Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EBAY, HHC, HELE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total volume of 63,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.7% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 14,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Howard Hughes Corp (Symbol: HHC) saw options trading volume of 1,328 contracts, representing approximately 132,800 underlying shares or approximately 93.1% of HHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 142,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares of HHC. Below is a chart showing HHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 1,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 109,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 123,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EBAY options, HHC options, or HELE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.