Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EB, PFSI, TDOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eventbrite Inc (Symbol: EB), where a total of 6,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 624,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of EB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 5,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,400 underlying shares of EB. Below is a chart showing EB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 4,920 contracts, representing approximately 492,000 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 883,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,600 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 17,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,800 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

