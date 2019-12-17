Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EB, CDK, WOR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eventbrite Inc (Symbol: EB), where a total of 3,395 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 339,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of EB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 676,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of EB. Below is a chart showing EB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CDK Global Inc (Symbol: CDK) options are showing a volume of 3,700 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 370,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of CDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 745,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,200 underlying shares of CDK. Below is a chart showing CDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR) saw options trading volume of 898 contracts, representing approximately 89,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of WOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 181,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,500 underlying shares of WOR. Below is a chart showing WOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

