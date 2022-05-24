Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EA, TOL, URBN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total volume of 39,590 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.2% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 11,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 14,798 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 106.6% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,500 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) options are showing a volume of 17,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.2% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 2,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,600 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EA options, TOL options, or URBN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

