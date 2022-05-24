Markets
EA

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EA, TOL, URBN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total volume of 39,590 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.2% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 11,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 14,798 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 106.6% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,500 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) options are showing a volume of 17,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.2% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 2,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,600 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EA options, TOL options, or URBN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EA TOL URBN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular