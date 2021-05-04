Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EA, LMT, LEG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total of 11,444 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 1,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 7,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 715,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,900 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) saw options trading volume of 3,559 contracts, representing approximately 355,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of LEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 766,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of LEG. Below is a chart showing LEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EA options, LMT options, or LEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

