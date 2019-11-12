Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EA, FL, LKQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total volume of 14,156 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,200 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 8,335 contracts, representing approximately 833,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring November 22, 2019, with 2,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,800 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) saw options trading volume of 8,148 contracts, representing approximately 814,800 underlying shares or approximately 44% of LKQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 7,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,600 underlying shares of LKQ. Below is a chart showing LKQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EA options, FL options, or LKQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

