Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EA, ABBV, LCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total volume of 19,472 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.3% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,200 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 45,572 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,400 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lannett Co., Inc. (Symbol: LCI) saw options trading volume of 3,192 contracts, representing approximately 319,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of LCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of LCI. Below is a chart showing LCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EA options, ABBV options, or LCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

