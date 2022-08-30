Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DVN, ZUO, DHI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 50,474 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 3,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,300 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
Zuora Inc (Symbol: ZUO) saw options trading volume of 4,253 contracts, representing approximately 425,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of ZUO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,800 underlying shares of ZUO. Below is a chart showing ZUO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 8,541 contracts, representing approximately 854,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,300 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
