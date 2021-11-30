Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DVN, BLK, DISH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 47,545 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 13,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 228,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 483,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $890 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) saw options trading volume of 13,564 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

