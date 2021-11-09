Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DSP, WEN, CWST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Viant Technology Inc (Symbol: DSP), where a total volume of 1,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 101,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.3% of DSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of DSP. Below is a chart showing DSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) options are showing a volume of 13,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,000 underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Symbol: CWST) saw options trading volume of 1,211 contracts, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares or approximately 67% of CWST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of CWST. Below is a chart showing CWST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DSP options, WEN options, or CWST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.