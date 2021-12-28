Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DSKE, BLKB, BLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Daseke Inc (Symbol: DSKE), where a total of 1,568 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 156,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of DSKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 374,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,200 underlying shares of DSKE. Below is a chart showing DSKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackbaud, Inc. (Symbol: BLKB) options are showing a volume of 1,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 107,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of BLKB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 259,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BLKB. Below is a chart showing BLKB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,267 contracts, representing approximately 226,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,800 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DSKE options, BLKB options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.