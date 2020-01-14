Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DPZ, PYPL, WW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 3,403 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 340,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 652,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 32,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,200 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And WW International Inc (Symbol: WW) options are showing a volume of 12,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,200 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, PYPL options, or WW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

