Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DOMO, HD, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO), where a total volume of 39,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 1593.7% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 247,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 971,400 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 171,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 503.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 18,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 2.9 million contracts, representing approximately 288.3 million underlying shares or approximately 380.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 478,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOMO options, HD options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

