Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DOCU, TMO, WHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 19,890 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,300 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 5,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 514,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,600 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 3,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 372,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 914,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, TMO options, or WHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

