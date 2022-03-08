Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DOCU, SFIX, NCR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 31,464 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,200 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) saw options trading volume of 25,271 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 76.3% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,400 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) options are showing a volume of 12,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.7% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,600 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
