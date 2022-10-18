Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DNUT, MSTR, MDGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT), where a total volume of 57,270 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 637.1% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 15,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 9,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 962,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 195.3% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 493,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,800 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 5,048 contracts, representing approximately 504,800 underlying shares or approximately 187% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DNUT options, MSTR options, or MDGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

