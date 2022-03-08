Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DLTR, ZS, PCT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 14,679 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 1,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,900 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 19,555 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 4,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 5,478 contracts, representing approximately 547,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,600 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, ZS options, or PCT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

